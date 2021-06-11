Yellowknife RCMP need help finding missing 13-year-old

Police are looking for help to find a missing 13-year-old Yellowknifer.

RCMP says Hayden Shae was last seen in downtown Yellowknife at about 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Shae has brown hair and dark eyes. He is 5'4" and weighs approximately 110 lbs.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shae to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637.