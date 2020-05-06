Yellowknife RCMP to give update on 22-year-old missing woman

Yellowknife RCMP are holding a news conference at 3 p.m. local time Friday to speak to the investigation into a missing 22-year-old, Breanna Menacho.

Menacho's mother appeared to confirm her death on Facebook Friday morning, saying that her body was found Wednesday evening and sent to Edmonton for an autopsy.

"Breanna was such a giving person, she had the biggest heart and the most kindest soul," the post read.

The 22-year-old hadn't been seen since Tuesday morning.

RCMP did not give details as to what would be discussed at the press conference, except to say that it would be relating to the investigation into Menacho's disappearance.

