Yellowknife RCMP ask public to help locate missing 40-year-old woman

RCMP are asking the public to help locate a 40-year-old missing woman from Yellowknife who is believed to be in the Grande Prairie, Alta., area.

Michelle Larocque is five feet six inches tall and 150 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes, Yellowknife RCMP said in a news release on Monday. She may be driving a white GMC pickup truck.

According to an RCMP spokesperson, Larocque was reported missing on Sunday, and was last seen two days prior, on April 3.

Grande Prairie RCMP are assisting with the investigation, the spokesperson said.

Police are urging anyone with information about Larocque's whereabouts to call them at 867-669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.