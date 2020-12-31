Yellowknife RCMP ask for help finding missing teen in Edmonton

RCMP are asking the public for help locating a 17 year old from Yellowknife who has been reported missing in Edmonton.

Police said in a news release Thursday that Tachara Adjun has ties to Yellowknife and there is a possibility she may have returned or be returning to the Northwest Territories.

According to the release, Adjun was last seen on Dec. 28 at 8:00 a.m. leaving a hotel in the south end area of Edmonton.

The Indigenous teen is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She's 5'4" and weighs 115 lbs. Police says she may be wearing "onesie" style pajamas.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Services at 1-780-423-4567 or the Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text "nwtnutips" plus a message to 274637.