Missing Yellowknife man has been found safe, says mother

A Yellowknife man who was reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe, according to his mother.

RCMP had issued a news release at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, asking for the public's help in finding Brett Meyer, 28. Police said he had not been seen since late Wednesday night.

At about 6:40 p.m., Meyer's mother, Kathy Meyer, confirmed to CBC News that Brett has been found safe.

Another family member, Janet Brewster, announced on Twitter that her cousin is home.

Brett Meyer is the brother of Angela Meyer, who has been missing since 2010.

The RCMP was not immediately available for comment on Thursday evening.