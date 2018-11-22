Updated
Missing Yellowknife man has been found safe, says mother
Brett Meyer was reported missing at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday. His mother, Kathy Meyer, told CBC News he is home safe.
RCMP could not be reached for confirmation
A Yellowknife man who was reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe, according to his mother.
RCMP had issued a news release at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, asking for the public's help in finding Brett Meyer, 28. Police said he had not been seen since late Wednesday night.
At about 6:40 p.m., Meyer's mother, Kathy Meyer, confirmed to CBC News that Brett has been found safe.
Another family member, Janet Brewster, announced on Twitter that her cousin is home.
He’s home!! 🙌🏽—@pitsiulaaq
Brett Meyer is the brother of Angela Meyer, who has been missing since 2010.
The RCMP was not immediately available for comment on Thursday evening.