Yellowknife RCMP looking for 3 people, including a child

Yellowknife RCMP are looking for help to find three people, including a young child.

In a press release Thursday, police say a man, a woman, and a child in a small red stroller were involved in an incident just before 3:30 p.m. between Ruth Inch Memorial Pool and Stanton Territorial Hospital.

The RCMP wants to speak to the three people to make sure they are safe.

The man is dressed in all black and has a white mark on the back of his jacket.

The woman has long black hair, was wearing a long beige puffy parka and fur mitts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-699-1111.