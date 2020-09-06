Yellowknife RCMP find 26-year-old missing man

Yellowknife RCMP say that they have found a 26-year-old man that was declared missing earlier this week.

In a news release sent Saturday evening, RCMP said they found him "safe and sound."

The police asked for help locating Sebastian Konana on Thursday, when they put out a news release saying he had been reported missing on Wednesday.

At the time they said he had last been seen downtown, around 45th Street and Franklin Avenue.

The RCMP are thanking the public and the media for their help in locating the man.