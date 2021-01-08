Yellowknife RCMP investigating 'sudden death' of man at sobering centre

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating the "sudden death" of a 38-year-old man in downtown Yellowknife.

A release sent Friday afternoon said they responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning in the area of 51st Ave. and 51 St. Police later clarified it was at the sobering centre, located on 50 St. in Yellowknife.

The RCMP said in the news release that the territory's coroner service is helping with the investigation.

The release said there was no public safety concern and that they would not be providing further information at this time.