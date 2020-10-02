Yellowknife RCMP investigating after tires slashed, damaged on 8 vehicles

Yellowknife RCMP say they're investigating after eight vehicles had their tires slashed and damaged near Con Mine.

Police got a call about alleged vandalism and mischief involving vehicles in the Con Road area at around 8:15 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.

RCMP say they attended a residential area near the old mine site and found eight damaged vehicles.

Police have no suspects at this time.

They're asking residents to report any suspicious activity they may know about in the area between the evening of Oct. 1 and the early morning of Oct. 2.

"We are hopeful that some Yellowknife residents may have noticed unusual activity in the Con Road area, or have heard reports of activity that matches the damaged tires," staff sgt. Yannick Hamel, said in a statement.

"If you caught anything on your home security or dashboard cameras, please let us know."