Yellowknife RCMP investigate apparent downtown stabbing

Yellowknife RCMP are looking for witnesses to a case of aggravated assault after a 52-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in a central downtown intersection.

Police were conducting a patrol of Yellowknife's main downtown avenue, Franklin Avenue, around 4:44 a.m. Friday when they came across the victim, a statement from the RCMP says.

RCMP were third to arrive on the scene, after City of Yellowknife bylaw enforcement and Emergency Medical Services.

The release says the man suffered multiple wounds and was transferred to Stanton Territorial Hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

No arrests have been made yet, and the RCMP is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the suspect.

Early morning commuters discovered the block of Franklin Avenue between 52 and 53 streets was closed early Friday morning. The RCMP release confirmed it was related to the incident, as police dogs and the forensic unit examined the scene.

The RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.