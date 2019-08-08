Yellowknife RCMP looking for missing man not seen in 2 weeks

Hugo Devost, who may also go by the name Hugo Thomas, is known to frequent the downtown area, according to a news release. (RCMP)

RCMP in Yellowknife are asking for the public's help to find a missing 27-year-old man who hasn't been seen in almost two weeks.

Hugo Devost may also go by the name Hugo Thomas, according to a news release on Thursday afternoon.

"RCMP received a call stating that Hugo had not been seen in almost two weeks. Hugo sometimes frequents downtown buildings and locations," the release said.

He may have been in the area of 51 Avenue and 50 Street on Wednesday, police said.

Devost is described as Caucasian, with brown hair and brown eyes, five feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.