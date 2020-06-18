Yellowknife RCMP respond to call about person with a gun on Frame Lake Trail

Yellowknife RCMP drove cruisers onto Frame Lake Trail Wednesday night looking for someone with a gun, though ultimately no weapon was found.

RCMP said in a news release Thursday they received a call at about 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday reporting there was someone with a gun on the trail.

Patrol cars drove onto the trail and RCMP told people they encountered to leave the area for their safety.

At one point, someone on the trail had to quickly move out of the way of one of the police cars on the trail. Police say they checked to ensure the person was OK before continuing with the search.

A suspect was found and taken into custody but was not charged. No weapon was found.