Yellowknife RCMP investigating firearms complaint that led to multiple arrests Saturday

RCMP in Yellowknife are continuing to investigate a firearms complaint at Hilltop apartment complex which led to multiple arrests on Saturday.

At 9 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP sent out a media release saying that officers were responding to a firearms complaint at Hilltop apartments, at the corner of 47th Street and Franklin Avenue.

In the release, they asked all residents of the building to shelter in place in their homes, and requested that other Yellowknifers avoid the area.

At 11 p.m. the same night, police sent out an update saying that residents at Hilltop apartments no longer needed to shelter in place, and that "a number of people" had been arrested during the incident. Police said that no injuries were reported.

At around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Matt Halstead told CBC News that police have not yet laid any charges against the people who were arrested at Hilltop apartments Saturday night.

He said that police are currently working to obtain a warrant to conduct a search they hope will lead to charges, and that people in Yellowknife can expect to see a continued police presence in the area as officers continue the investigation.

Suspicious death

Halstead said police are also continuing to investigate a suspicious death that was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning, also on 47th Street.

According to an RCMP media release, police received a call around 3 a.m. on Saturday reporting that someone was lying on the ground unresponsive at a residence on 47th Street. The individual was later declared dead by emergency services.

Halstead told CBC there is no known link between the suspicious death during the night and the firearms complaint at Hilltop apartments, but police are investigating the possibility that the two incidents are connected because of their close geographic proximity.