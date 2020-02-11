Yellowknife RCMP charge two men for illegal sale of alcohol downtown

RCMP in Yellowknife say they have charged two men who allegedly sold alcohol to vulnerable residents.

Police say a 41-year-old man and a 38-year-old man allegedly sold alcohol to people who are homeless in the downtown area.

According to a press release sent Tuesday morning, the individuals were charged under the N.W.T. Liquor Act after an investigation from November 2019 to January 2020.

"This is not a victimless crime. Yellowknife RCMP is committed to make our community safer and we are being proactive in stopping this kind of activity," said Sgt. Yannick Hamel, the Yellowknife RCMP operations manager.

The men were charged under Section 74 of the N.W.T. Liquor Act and are scheduled to appear in court on March 3, 2020.

Yellowknife RCMP are asking that anyone with information on suspicious activity call them at 669-111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.