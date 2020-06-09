N.W.T. RCMP to address Tuesday's Black Lives Matter protest in Yellowknife
Police are holding a press conference to address the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Yellowknife, according to a news release Thursday. Chief Supt. Jamie Zettler will be giving a statement about the protest that happened Tuesday.
Press conference will be at 1:30 p.m. MT outside the Yellowknife RCMP detachment
Chief Supt. Jamie Zettler, the commanding officer of Northwest Territories RCMP, will be giving a statement about the protest that happened on Tuesday.
Demonstrators had gathered outside the Yellowknife RCMP detachment on Tuesday, with some people chanting "no justice, no peace" and vehicles honked their horns. Some people also held signs demanding the police be defunded.
The press conference Friday will be at 1:30 p.m. MT inside the Yellowknife RCMP detachment. CBC North will stream it live on our website and on Facebook.
Police say physical distancing precautions should be followed.
