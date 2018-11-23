Yellowknife RCMP ask for help finding missing woman

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating Tina Black, 39.

Police say they received a call at 12:33 p.m. Thursday, saying that no one had heard from Black since Tuesday evening. She was last seen around Forrest Drive and 51A Avenue.

She is five feet four inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has a medium build, according to police. She has long black hair with bangs, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Black's whereabouts is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.