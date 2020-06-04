Yellowknife police investigating alleged assault at apartment that sent man to hospital

Police in Yellowknife are investigating an alleged assault Wednesday night that sent one man to hospital, according to RCMP.

In an email to CBC, an RCMP spokesperson said that at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, police were notified about an alleged assault inside an Aurora Ridge apartment unit on Con Road.

When police arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening injury, according to the release. He was taken to the hospital, according to RCMP.

No arrests have been made and police say the investigation is ongoing.