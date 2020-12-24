Yellowknife RCMP arrest suspect of several break and enters

Yellowknife RCMP arrested a 29-year-old man suspected of committing several break and enters, it said in a news release Thursday.

Police said they arrested the suspect, whom they did not name, after responding to a call shortly after 4 a.m. on Thursday about an alleged break and enter at a business near 50th Avenue and 43rd Street.

Police discovered that the business' side window appeared to be broken and found the suspect a short time later.

The RCMP said the man is believed to be connected to the break and enter at the downtown Reddi Mart in the early morning hours of Dec. 23, and possibly others.

The suspect has not been charged yet, police said in the release, but he remains in RCMP custody. The investigation is ongoing.

The Yellowknife RCMP is asking anyone with information about this or any suspicious activity to either call it at 669-1111, or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or text nwtnutips and a message to 274637.