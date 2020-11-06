Yellowknife RCMP asking public's help in finding man charged with murder

Yellowknife RCMP are asking the public's help in finding a man they've charged with murder and assault causing bodily harm.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Ahmed Mohamed, who is also known as Scotty, in relation to a death last weekend, police said in a news release Friday.

Last Saturday, RCMP were sent to investigate an incident in the city's downtown. They found a person with significant injuries at the scene. The person was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police had called the death "suspicious," and on Friday they declared it a homicide.

"Through the investigation we were able to identify an individual in relation to the homicide. While there may be some element of risk to the public, we do not believe there is imminent danger to the general public," said Const. Matt Halstead of the RCMP's Major Crimes Unit in the release.

Police describe Mohamed as a Black male, about 5'7" (170 cm tall), 110 pounds, with black curly hair, which may be braided, and brown eyes.

"Given the circumstances of the investigation, we advise extreme caution," said Halstead in the release.

Police advise that if people see Mohamed, they should not approach him. Instead, they should call the RCMP at 867-669-1111, or 911 if it's an emergency.

"Clearly state it involves Ahmed Mohamed 'Scotty' wanted for arrest," the release says.

People may also call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477or text "nwtnutips" with a message to 274637 if they have information about Mohamed's whereabouts, reads the release.