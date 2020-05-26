Yellowknife RCMP arrest and release 3 men after report of what looked like a handgun

Yellowknife RCMP arrested but didn't charge three men after a report that one of them had what appeared to be a handgun.

Police spokesperson Julie Plourde said RCMP got a report at 5:01 p.m. on Monday of a group of three men in the Frame Lake area that included a man with what looked like a handgun.

Police attended the scene and arrested three men "without incident," said Plourde.

An investigation revealed that the men did not have a handgun, but an "air pistol, which looked like an actual gun," she said.

The three men were released and no charges were laid.