Yellowknife RCMP arrest and release 3 men after report of what looked like a handgun
The men did not have a handgun, but an 'air pistol, which looked like an actual gun,' said an RCMP spokesperson.

Yellowknife RCMP arrested and later released three men on Yellowknife's Frame Lake trail after a report Monday evening that one of them had what appeared to be a handgun. (Katie Toth/CBC)

Yellowknife RCMP arrested but didn't charge three men after a report that one of them had what appeared to be a handgun.

Police spokesperson Julie Plourde said RCMP got a report at 5:01 p.m. on Monday of a group of three men in the Frame Lake area that included a man with what looked like a handgun. 

Police attended the scene and arrested three men "without incident," said Plourde. 

An investigation revealed that the men did not have a handgun, but an "air pistol, which looked like an actual gun," she said.

The three men were released and no charges were laid.

