Yellowknife RCMP arrest and release 3 men after report of what looked like a handgun
The men did not have a handgun, but an 'air pistol, which looked like an actual gun,' said an RCMP spokesperson.
The men had an air pistol, which looked like an actual gun, said RCMP
Yellowknife RCMP arrested but didn't charge three men after a report that one of them had what appeared to be a handgun.
Police spokesperson Julie Plourde said RCMP got a report at 5:01 p.m. on Monday of a group of three men in the Frame Lake area that included a man with what looked like a handgun.
Police attended the scene and arrested three men "without incident," said Plourde.
An investigation revealed that the men did not have a handgun, but an "air pistol, which looked like an actual gun," she said.
The three men were released and no charges were laid.