3 arrested after armed robbery, break-and-enters in Yellowknife 

Three people were arrested over a span of two days following an armed robbery and break-ins to multiple Yellowknife homes and businesses.

An employee sought medical attention after being attacked with bear spray during an armed robbery in downtown Yellowknife Tuesday. It happened around 9 p.m. on 52nd Avenue.

Police said in a news release that two unknown males threatened staff with a handgun and the bear spray before fleeing with some cash.

Around 10 p.m., police responded to separate reports of "a number of" residential break and enters around Gitzel St. Police arrested two youths, believing them to be the same people involved in the armed robbery. One of the youths was carrying a replica firearm.

RCMP said charges are pending. In the meantime, they're asking the public to share any surveillance or doorbell camera footage in the area of Gitzel St., Albatross Court and Dakota Court between 9 p.m. and midnight. Reach RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Man, 30, charged with theft

In a separate incident in the early morning hours of Boxing Day, police responded to a report of an alarm set off at a business on 44th Street.

Police later discovered a ransacked office inside the building.

Around 4:15 a.m. another alarm went off at a business on Bretzlaff Drive in Old Town. Police chased a suspect walking away from the building and arrested him without incident.

The man, 30, was carrying property from both businesses.

He's since been charged with several offences, including possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.