Yellowknife's cool, rainy summer not a record-breaker

Janet Diveky has barely been out on the lake this summer.

The 77-year-old retiree and her husband usually spend about three weeks sailing.

"We finally got out to West Mirage Islands this week and we looked at the weather report," said Diveky. "Unfortunately, it's been uncannily accurate this year," she said.

The forecast predicted she'd see winds at 25 nautical miles an hour and temperatures of 7 C for her trip, she said.

While it seems like this summer has seemed cold, Yellowknife's temperatures have actually been right on average.

Rainfall record unlikely

June's historical average temperature is 18.1 C, while this year's average was 18.2 C. July was 0.5 C cooler than normal this year, with an average of 20.8 C. And while August's historical average temperature is 18.1 C, this year has seen average temperatures, so far, of 18.3 C.

Rain in Yellowknife has been another story.

June was the wettest on record with 114.1 millimetres of rain, while July was the third wettest on record with 95.2 millimetres of rain. But Yellowknife will need to see 120.2 more millimetres of rain to make this summer the wettest on record.

Jessica Blake is a university student who spends her summers in Yellowknife. While she's usually hiking and camping, this year she says she's only been camping once. It rained. (Randi Beers/CBC)

Jessica Blake saw one of those rainy days this summer when she ventured out on a camping trip — the only one she's taken this year.

She's a university student who comes home during the summer break.

"I feel like down south I spend so much time bragging about how wonderful our summer is but to come back to the bad weather has definitely been a disappointment," she said.

Blake added this summer she's spent more time relaxing indoors with a good movie or book. She hopes next summer is the "opposite" of this year so she can spend more time doing what she loves — camping and hiking.

Not everybody is bummed out by the cold weather. Bert Rodgers was out walking his dog, Maggie, at Somba K'e Civic Plaza on Friday, something he does three times a day.

"It's been a very good, nice summer," he said. "This is just right. No bugs. There was a few at the beginning of summer but once it cooled down, no bugs."

And of course, there's the silver lining of all this rain. Gaurab Kaushish hasn't had to work so hard in his flower garden this year.

"I would say that my hassle is a little bit reduced," he said. "I didn't have to give them water like I'm used to."