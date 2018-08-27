Yellowknife's cool, rainy summer not a record-breaker
City will need to see 120 more millimetres of rain to be the wettest on record
Janet Diveky has barely been out on the lake this summer.
The 77-year-old retiree and her husband usually spend about three weeks sailing.
"We finally got out to West Mirage Islands this week and we looked at the weather report," said Diveky. "Unfortunately, it's been uncannily accurate this year," she said.
The forecast predicted she'd see winds at 25 nautical miles an hour and temperatures of 7 C for her trip, she said.
While it seems like this summer has seemed cold, Yellowknife's temperatures have actually been right on average.
- 'We have to start getting used to it': Record-breaking temperatures heating up the globe
- Heatwave descending on Yukon and N.W.T. will stay a while: meteorologist
Rainfall record unlikely
June's historical average temperature is 18.1 C, while this year's average was 18.2 C. July was 0.5 C cooler than normal this year, with an average of 20.8 C. And while August's historical average temperature is 18.1 C, this year has seen average temperatures, so far, of 18.3 C.
Rain in Yellowknife has been another story.
June was the wettest on record with 114.1 millimetres of rain, while July was the third wettest on record with 95.2 millimetres of rain. But Yellowknife will need to see 120.2 more millimetres of rain to make this summer the wettest on record.
Jessica Blake saw one of those rainy days this summer when she ventured out on a camping trip — the only one she's taken this year.
She's a university student who comes home during the summer break.
"I feel like down south I spend so much time bragging about how wonderful our summer is but to come back to the bad weather has definitely been a disappointment," she said.
Blake added this summer she's spent more time relaxing indoors with a good movie or book. She hopes next summer is the "opposite" of this year so she can spend more time doing what she loves — camping and hiking.
Buildings damaged in Paulatuk after windstorm knocks out power
Is Yukon prepared for a catastrophic wildfire? Fire chief says government won't share plans
Not everybody is bummed out by the cold weather. Bert Rodgers was out walking his dog, Maggie, at Somba K'e Civic Plaza on Friday, something he does three times a day.
"It's been a very good, nice summer," he said. "This is just right. No bugs. There was a few at the beginning of summer but once it cooled down, no bugs."
And of course, there's the silver lining of all this rain. Gaurab Kaushish hasn't had to work so hard in his flower garden this year.
"I would say that my hassle is a little bit reduced," he said. "I didn't have to give them water like I'm used to."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.