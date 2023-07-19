Yellowknifers urged to secure tanks, amid concerns about youth huffing propane

People in Yellowknife have been noticing a number of recent thefts in residential areas, involving propane tanks.

And some local officials and organizations say it's connected to a "concerning" trend among youth who are apparently inhaling the gas to get a high.

Brad Brake, a corrections officer from Fort Smith, N.W.T., was in Yellowknife at the end of June for some meetings near Somba K'e Park when he saw four young people, aged about 20 or younger, with a propane tank outside of a building.

"I jumped the wall, went and got the propane tank from them because, you know, it's dangerous right?" Brake recalled. "And [I] got the propane tank from them and put it aside for someone to pick up."

Brake was back in Yellowknife for more meetings earlier this month when he saw more propane tanks outside the building, near the city's accessible playground. He said he called local bylaw and 15 minutes later, an officer showed up and together they found five close-to-empty propane tanks.

Brake worries that young people may not understand the effects of inhaling propane.

"It can lead to some very hazardous things happening with the body," he said.

Yellowknife, photographed from the edge of the city's Somba K'e park, in 2021. (Sara Minogue/CBC)

The next day, Brake found even more propane tanks near the park along the shores of Frame Lake.

"Back in the day, I guess it would be, you know like, 20 or 30 years ago, you heard about it lots, it was more huffing gasoline and stuff like that. But now we're seeing propane."

RCMP in Yellowknife confirmed the detachment has received an increasing number of reports about people trying to gain access to propane tanks or attempting to inhale the fuel.

"It's definitely a new issue. It's not the typical calls that our officers are used to taking, and it is definitely very concerning for us," said Cpl. Matt Halstead, media relations officer with N.W.T. RCMP.

Halstead encouraged people to report such incidents to police.

"We have been out on the street trying to increase patrols and we've had some success in sort of catching people in the act or identifying people later in laying some charges," Halstead said.

"That being said, we just can't be everywhere at once, so I would encourage people to take whatever steps they can to secure their property."

'Yellowknife youth need you,' says local organization

Local youth organization Home Base Yellowknife is also asking people to lock up gas cans and propane tanks, not just to protect their property but to also protect youth.

"I think with our youth especially, peer pressure is so strong and they follow trends. And a lot of our youth have experienced trauma in their life on many different levels and something that makes them feel good for a short period of time seems to be an attraction," said Tammy Roberts, executive director with Home Base Yellowknife.

Tammy Roberts, executive director with Home Base Yellowknife, outside of the youth centre on Tuesday. 'With our youth especially, peer pressure is so strong and they follow trends,' she said. (Travis Burke/CBC)

The organization has posted several notices to its Facebook page saying "Yellowknife Youth Need You," and saying that inhalants depress the central nervous system, producing short-term side effects similar to those seen with drinking alcohol.

"Our concern is, of course, for their safety on many different levels, whether it's being under the influence in the community or by what the long term effects would be on them," Roberts said.

No rise in emergency cases, doctor says

While inhalant abuse appears to be on the rise recently in Yellowknife, one local physician said doctors have yet to notice an rise in emergency cases.

"We are not seeing significant numbers of inhalant abuse in general or propane, but the folks that are most likely to be seeing propane abuse would be in the community," said Dr. Hannah Shoichet, emergency physician and territorial clinical lead with N.W.T. Emergency Services.

Dr. Hannah Shoichet, emergency physician and territorial clinical lead with N.W.T. Emergency Services, says most users of inhalants such as propane are experimental users. (Travis Burke/CBC)

"Fortunately, most users of inhalants like propane are experimental users and would not be trying more than once or twice."

Some physicians have also noted that while long term use of inhalants is not common, short term use is also dangerous. One condition called "sudden sniffing death" happens when inhaling chemicals causes an irregular heartbeat and cardiac arrest. Decreased oxygen to the brain can also cause suffocation.

Doctor Shoichet said parents and caregivers should be aware of inhalant abuse and watch for any signs such as increased absences from school, increased irritability, complaints of headaches and abdominal pain.

Meanwhile, Roberts hopes the trend is on its way out.

"I'm hoping that this trend is gone and doesn't last long from what we're seeing, but that's why I think it's important to have ongoing education — because with many trends, they come back," Roberts said.

"So we're just going to work really hard to try and give all the youth that we work with the information they need to make an informed decision."