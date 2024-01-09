Content
Yellowknife's primary care centre on reduced services 'until further notice' after flooding

Yellowknife's primary care centre has reopened following a bout of weekend flooding, but will have reduced services until further notice.

Centre partially reopens after weekend incident

A building with a hose running out of it.
A photo of the incident on Saturday shows flooding closed the Yellowknife primary care clinic. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority said Tuesday that the clinic side of the centre is once again open to the public, and any previously booked appointments will go forward. That goes for psychiatric appointments as well.

The lab and diagnostic imaging side of the centre is still closed, with no expected date of reopening yet. Those services will take place at the Stanton Territorial Hospital for now.

As for mental health services, counsellors affected by the flooding will work out of the Goga Cho building. The health authority says affected clients will be notified.

The primary care centre closed Saturday, though details on what caused the flooding weren't made public.

