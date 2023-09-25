New name, facelift planned for Yellowknife post office building

Changes coming to Yellowknife's post office building are meant to reflect Dene history.

Renovations began last week with the removal of large planters outside the building.

The removal received public attention as they served as a gathering place for residents — especially for the city's underhoused population.

Sandra McDaniel, vice-president of J.V. Development, one of the building's co-owners, said the removal of the planters was a condition for Canada Post to renew its lease in the space.

She added that it would make it easier to keep the area clean.

"It was just a constant struggle trying to keep up with cleaning the messes and that sort of thing," she said.

"Any decision regarding flower beds rests with the landlord," said a spokesperson for Canada Post.

Denendeh Investments Inc., the building's other co-owner, said the planters were removed to repair the exterior of the building.

"There was evidence of rot in the wall behind the planters due to the soil adjacent to it," reads a news release. "We are still determining the extent of the deterioration in the walls, thus ensuring the safety and integrity of the Yellowknife heritage building."

The structure has been standing since 1953.

Other renovations include an access ramp for the entrance, conversions to wood pellet boilers, an elevator to the second floor and "exterior artistic design representing the culture of the Dene and their descendants."

Yellowknives Dene Chief Fred Sangris has also proposed renaming the building "Akaitcho Post."

The building's owners are planning a naming and blessing ceremony next spring "with a message to all people who use the building and property to respect the building and each other in honour of our past leaders, and to maintain the site as a safe place for everyone."