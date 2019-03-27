Yellowknife RCMP looking for witnesses of alleged assault

Yellowknife RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed an assault downtown on Tuesday to come forward.

In a press release Friday, RCMP say an adult man wearing black or khaki-coloured pants and a black jacket is alleged to have assaulted a 16-year-old boy in a parking lot near 50th Street and 51st Avenue.

The alleged assault was reported to RCMP at 12:45 p.m.

The teen was not injured. The suspect fled the scene.

"Anyone with information that may assist our members in locating this individual, who may have been in the area and witnessed activity that could have been related to the incident, is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP," stated Staff Sgt. Yannick Hamel in the press release.