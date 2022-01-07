Police operations in Yellowknife close section of downtown streets

Police activity in Yellowknife shut down a section of a downtown street on Friday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m. at least two police vehicles had 53rd St. partially blocked off from just past Main Street Donair & Falafel to Nordland Insurance.

The vehicles were in front of an apartment building.

More police activity was taking place on nearby 51A Ave. later Friday morning. It's unclear if the operations are connected.

Yellowknife RCMP were not immediately available for comment on the situation.

However Cabin Radio reports police were called to a disturbance at an apartment building where weapons were drawn. The article said armed officers were at the scene.

This story will be updated.