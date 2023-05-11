'Cultural safety' at heart of design for Yellowknife permanent shelter

Three meals a day, showers, beds, space for smudging and beading, and warm wood panelling are among the design plans for Yellowknife's soon-to-be permanent shelter.

In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, the territorial government's Department of Health and Social Services (HSS) unveiled its plans for the shelter — a facility slated to combine features of the sobering centre and day shelter.

Perry Heath, director of infrastructure planning for HSS, said that in addition to services, the design team took care to consider "cultural safety."

Heath said that includes a community hall zone as a gathering space dedicated to any kind of cultural activity the shelter clients choose.

"Anybody who has experience in a small community outside of Yellowknife knows that in many instances the community hall is the centre of activity in that community and this is intended to be the same thing," he said.

Heath said cultural safety also means local art, hallways of different shapes and sizes to avoid long narrow passages, and an interior of warm tones and natural materials.

An animated rendering of the exterior of the planned shelter. Perry Heath of the department of health and social services said the facility will include natural materials like wood and large, wide hallways of varying shapes. (Government of the Northwest Territories)

A lot on 51st Street is the location under consideration, though Heath said the department considered two other downtown lots.

One is the site of the current temporary shelter. That location was nixed largely because of permafrost-rich soil making the site vulnerable to changing ground conditions.

The other is the former YK Motors site on 49th Avenue. Heath said that site is subject to an environmental investigation and that the department couldn't build on the land until that's resolved.

Heath said that noise and impact on nearby business were identified as some of the biggest concerns in the department's consultation over the last year and a half.

Klaus Shoenne, owner of Yellowknife True Value Hardware on 51st Street, has been one of the most vocal with his concerns.

"I have no objection to a shelter for the homeless, for the intoxicated so they don't freeze, but this location on 51st is not the location," Schoenne said.

Klaus Shoenne and Julie Bringas are the owners of Yellowknife True Value Hardware on 51st Street. Shoenne said the lot across from his store is not a good location for the new shelter. (Natalie Pressman/CBC)

He said he has a petition with nearly 900 signatures from people who agree.

Schoenne said he's worried about violence from shelter clients, pointing to fits of violence around the city's current sobering centre.

He said when construction begins on the new facility, he plans to close his shop.

"I've got an employee that's been with me for 18 years and is ready to take over, but she said if that happens, 'no, I don't, I don't want to be a part of it.'"

Schoenne also said he thinks it's a bad idea to have a facility for clients managing addiction only steps away from the Raven and Gold Range bars and the downtown liquor store.

Good neighbour agreement

In Tuesday's presentation, HSS officials said that to be a good neighbour, the department plans to have staff patrol around the new building and also have a phone number residents and business owners can call to report public interactions with clients.

The department also said it plans to have a good neighbour agreement, which connects representatives from nearby businesses, residents, the territorial government, the city and RCMP.

Jenna Scarfe, the director of mental health and community wellness with the territory's health and social services authority, said that agreement was initiated when the current sobering centre was combined with the day shelter.

The territory submitted a development application to the City of Yellowknife in March. The City said it will give notice to nearby landowners next week, who will then have 2 weeks to submit comments. (Natalie Pressman/CBC)

HSS had previously said the new shelter would open in 2023, but Heath said Tuesday that the earliest it would open is December 2025.

The territory had secured federal funding for the facility before the COVID-19 pandemic. Heath said inflation meant they had to go back to Canada to ask for more.

HSS is waiting for federal approval under the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program, though Heath said that all indications "are very positive from Canada" and that they're expecting a response "very quickly."

The territory submitted its development permit to the City of Yellowknife in March to build on the 51st Street location. The city said it will be giving notice of the application to nearby landowners on May 15. and that they will have until May 29 to submit comments.

A development officer from the city will then decide on the territory's application.

HSS said it is hoping to award a contract this summer, with construction to begin this fall at the earliest.