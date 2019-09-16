Yellowknife backs proposal to allow permanent residents to vote locally

The City of Yellowknife is better off if permanent residents can vote in municipal elections.

So said city councillors Monday when they voted to endorse a proposal from Yellowknife North MLA Rylund Johnson that would amend the Local Authorities Elections Act. Johnson plans to introduce a private member's bill to that effect in the Legislative Assembly later this year.

Coun. Stacie Smith was the only councillor to oppose the endorsement.

"Maybe we should be looking at why the process of becoming a Canadian citizen takes so long as opposed to changing our elections act to accommodate," she said.

'Maybe we should be looking at why the process of becoming a Canadian citizen takes so long as opposed to changing our elections act to accommodate,' says Counc. Stacie Smith who opposed the motion. (Submitted)

Coun. Rommel Silverio, who was once a permanent resident himself, supported the bill.

"They pay taxes, they own property and they are a valued part of the community," he said.

But Silverio wanted to know why council couldn't go all the way and ask that permanent citizens be allowed to stand for election. The current act restricts that ability to Canadian citizens.

"This could be a first step," said Coun. Shauna Morgan.

Money talks

Morgan also agreed with Coun. Smith that it takes a long time to become a Canadian citizen, and that some parts of the process are not fair.

"I am aware that those with more resources and means — more money — often end up getting citizenship sooner because they have the means to travel to Edmonton or do the required, sort of, steps and hoops to jump through sooner."

Coun. Cynthia Mufandaedza, who has gone through the process herself, agreed.

"What we're saying today is, I have to have the financial capacity to be able to be a Canadian citizen," Mufandaedza said. "Meanwhile, I have to pay my tax. I cannot have a say on how my water's being delivered. I cannot have a say on how my sewer's gonna be handled. I cannot have a say on how my roads are gonna be handled, because I am not a citizen.

"So I am totally in support of this motion."

'A big step'

Coun. Neils Konge also backed the motion.

"Allowing people to be engaged in a community by giving them the option to support certain political stances at a municipal level really gets them engaged in our neighbourhood, and our community, and that's what we want."

"I think it's a big step for us," said Coun. Steve Payne. "I can understand Coun. Silverio's view on this as well, but we have to crawl before we walk."

Yellowknife North MLA Rylund Johnson says he's 'very excited ad happy that Yellowknife did this.' (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

The full text of the motion reads:

That Council endorse MLA Yellowknife North Rylund Johnson's private member's bill proposing amendments to the Local Authorities Elections Act that would allow local authorities to incorporate technological advancements and alternative voting methods such as, but not limited to telephone voting and internet voting and allowing permanent residents to vote in municipal elections.

Questioned by Coun. Smith, Sheila Bassi-Kellet confirmed that the "technological advancements and alternative voting methods" would be opt-in only. That is, the bill would give councils the option to use those methods as they choose.

Johnson said he was "very excited ad happy that Yellowknife did this" and that the city is the first to endorse his proposal.

He said he's also shared it with councillors in Hay River and Inuvik, and the Northwest Territories Association of Communities. He plans to introduce the bill in the June sitting of the Legislative Assembly.