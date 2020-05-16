Yellowknife's playgrounds and some recreational facilities now open, but there are rules

The City of Yellowknife is asking residents to follow public health orders while using newly reopened playgrounds and outdoor recreation areas in the city.

On Friday, the territorial government announced that the N.W.T. is officially entering the first phase of its reopening plan. That means that playgrounds and some recreational facilities that have been closed because of COVID-19 are now open.

The territory's chief public health officer laid out guidelines about how to use these areas in a press release put out on Saturday.

Residents are encouraged to make sure that there are no more that 25 people in the space at a time, the release said.

Physical distance must be kept of two metres or more from people who do not live in the same household with exceptions.

For instance, children who are 12 and under who are "engaged in outdoor play or sports" do not need to maintain a minimum distance from one another while they are doing so and people are allowed to play outdoor sports in these areas, with the exception of rugby, according to the release.

"Players should physically distance where possible and should adhere to COVID-19 guidelines from their national and provincial sports organizations," said the release.

Spectators are expected to follow physical distancing protocols and people who cannot keep distance must wear face masks.

The City is also encouraging that playgrounds are only used by children who are 12 and under, that people use hand sanitizer before and after using equipment, and that you do not enter the area at all if you are feeling ill.