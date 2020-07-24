Yellowknife landmarks are yours to own in new Monopoly-style board game
Yellowknife-opoly features Franklin Ave., Bush Pilots Monument, Frame Lake Trail and others
Interested in buying Centre Square Mall, Fred Henne Territorial Park or all of Old Town? Well, now you can.
A Canadian game company has created a Yellowknife version of the famed wealth-accumulation board game Monopoly, to be sold exclusively at Walmart.
Outset Media's senior vice-president, Jean Paul Teskey, says Yellowknife-opoly can provide some off-screen entertainment during these pandemic times.
"It was Walmart that approached us and it just seems to be great timing right now for us to put out games like this," said Teskey, adding that "more people are actually playing games again due to unfortunate circumstances."
Properties in the game aren't valued according to their real-life counterparts. Yellowknife-opoly's Boardwalk equivalent is just "downtown Yellowknife."
"We don't ask for any money from any of the businesses or locations that we put on the boards," says Tesky. "We're not playing any particular favourites."
Local monopoly spin-offs aren't new, but last year, says Teskey, his company made an unexpected discovery.
Sarnia-opoly, based on the Ontario city of about 72,000 people, outsold the Toronto- and Vancouver-opoly games combined.
So this year, says Teskey, Outset is focusing its -opolies on smaller and midsize municipalities. "Having a game that is customized to where you live is just so rare," he says.
Not the 1st Yellowknife Monopoly game
This isn't the first time Yellowknife has had its own version of the best-selling board game. The city's chamber of commerce made one in the late 1990s that sold about 1,500 copies.
Teskey wasn't aware of the original Yellowknife-opoly, but says Monopoly-style games offer a fun way to celebrate communities across Canada.
Can Inuvik or Fort Smith, N.W.T., expect their own -opoly games any time soon?
Not likely.
"One of the main criteria is there has to be a Walmart in the area," says Teskey, as this is the big box store's initiative. "So if they do have Walmart's in the area, absolutely."
Written by Sidney Cohen based on interview with Lawrence Nayally
