City, emergency management officials to answer your questions on Yellowknife return
Mayor, city manager and EMO spokesperson will take questions live on CBC's The Trailbreaker Tuesday morning.
With Yellowknife residents allowed to return home beginning on Sept. 6 at noon, many questions around what services will be available remain.
Mayor Rebecca Alty; Sheila Bassi-Kellet, city manager; and Jay Boast, spokesperson for the territorial emergency management organization, will be on CBC's The Trailbreaker Tuesday morning to answer those questions.
Residents can call in from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at 780-468-7407 or email trailbreaker@cbc.ca.
We've compiled a Q + A where we've answered people's questions about the return so far. You can also send us your questions at webnorth@cbc.ca