City, emergency management officials to answer your questions on Yellowknife return

With Yellowknife residents allowed to return home beginning on Sept. 6 at noon, many questions around what services will be available remain.

Mayor Rebecca Alty; Sheila Bassi-Kellet, city manager; and Jay Boast, spokesperson for the territorial emergency management organization, will be on CBC's The Trailbreaker Tuesday morning to answer those questions.

Residents can call in from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at 780-468-7407 or email trailbreaker@cbc.ca.