City, emergency management officials to answer your questions on Yellowknife return

Mayor, city manager and EMO spokesperson will take questions live on CBC's The Trailbreaker Tuesday morning.

Cars are seen in a line on a highway.
Yellowknife residents leave the city on Highway 3, the only highway in or out of the community, after an evacuation order was given due to the proximity of a wildfire to the city. Essential workers began returning on Monday and the general public is allowed to return at noon on Wednesday. (Pat Kane/Reuters)

With Yellowknife residents allowed to return home beginning on Sept. 6 at noon, many questions around what services will be available remain. 

Mayor Rebecca Alty; Sheila Bassi-Kellet, city manager; and Jay Boast, spokesperson for the territorial emergency management organization, will be on CBC's The Trailbreaker Tuesday morning to answer those questions. 

Residents can call in from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at 780-468-7407 or email trailbreaker@cbc.ca.

We've compiled a Q + A where we've answered people's questions about the return so far. You can also send us your questions at webnorth@cbc.ca

