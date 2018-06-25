City of Yellowknife gets two new department directors

The City of Yellowknife has announced two new department directors.

According to a news release from the city, Chris Greencorn will be the director of public works and engineering as of July 9.

He worked for the department from 2004 to 2017 during which time he was the director for three years.

Chris Greencorn, pictured in 2014, is returning as the city's director of public works and engineering. (CBC)

While he left the city to expand his experience in project management, the release says he "missed the excitement and diversity of initiatives at the city."

Eric Bussey has also been announced as the new director of public safety, effective July 23.

The release says he worked for nearly 25 years for the territorial government as the director of emergency management. There, he managed operations responding to and recovering from disasters and was responsible for the N.W.T. Fire Protection Program and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Former directors left amid city inquiry

The former department directors left the city as an ongoing inquiry into allegations of workplace misconduct began. They were key figures in the investigation of complaints against municipal enforcement division manager Doug Gillard.

Former city employees have alleged that Gillard bullied, harassed and made inappropriate sexual comments about city employees, and used security cameras to ogle woman that he found attractive.

Previous director of public works, Dennis Kefalas, retired on May 11. He was the city's senior administration officer in 2014 where he oversaw a complaint against Gillard.

Former director of public safety Dennis Marchiori was Gillard's boss as the department oversees municipal enforcement.

Kerry Nicholson, who was a municipal enforcement officer between 2006 and 2012, has claimed that he complained to Marchiori about Gillard's alleged security camera use, but Marchiori didn't believe him.

Gillard remains manager of municipal enforcement.