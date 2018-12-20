Skip to Main Content
Elon Muskox or Musky McMuskoxface? Yellowknife's muskox to be named live on CBC Friday

There are hundreds of options in the contest to name Yellowknife’s newest sculpture outside Yellowknife city hall, ranging from serious to absurd. Locals will find out the winning submission Friday morning on CBC News Network.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty to announce the winner on CBC News Network Friday

Look into this muskox's eyes. Does it look more like a Marjory AKA Madame Trash Heap, or Elon Muskox to you? (Andrew Pacey/CBC)

Yellowknife's great muskox debate of 2018 is set to come to a close.

People submitted hundreds of ideas to name Yellowknife's newest sculpture outside Yellowknife city hall over the last week and a half. They've ranged from the serious ("Me'die'ah — the bearded one") to the absurd (Musky McMuskoxface) and everywhere in between. 

The muskox previously represented the Northwest Territories at a special exhibit in Gatineau, Que. It's a "mosaiculture artwork" — a sculpture made from living ingredients. Its fuzzy surface is covered with sprouted plants that will make the sculpture look shaggier over time.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty will announce the winner of the naming contest live on CBC News Network with host Heather Hiscox at 7:40 a.m. MT Friday.

Voting is still underway on the city's website until midnight Thursday. The person who comes up with the winning entry will win a one-month family pass to the city's facilities, worth $128.25.

 

Until then, here's a list at some of our favourite names that could grace the majestic muskox sculpture.

  • Northern Ned

  • Marjory AKA Madame Trash Heap

  • Elon Muskox

  • Nellie

  • Oatmeal

  • Mcmuskster

  • Naaka (means northern lights in Tlicho)

  • Mervin the Muskox

  • Moseby the 'mazing muskox

  • Rodney

  • Socks the muskox

On Friday, this majestic muskox will have a name. Will it be Musky McMuskoxface? (John Last/CBC) 
