Elon Muskox or Musky McMuskoxface? Yellowknife's muskox to be named live on CBC Friday

Yellowknife's great muskox debate of 2018 is set to come to a close.

People submitted hundreds of ideas to name Yellowknife's newest sculpture outside Yellowknife city hall over the last week and a half. They've ranged from the serious ("Me'die'ah — the bearded one") to the absurd (Musky McMuskoxface) and everywhere in between.

The muskox previously represented the Northwest Territories at a special exhibit in Gatineau, Que. It's a "mosaiculture artwork" — a sculpture made from living ingredients. Its fuzzy surface is covered with sprouted plants that will make the sculpture look shaggier over time.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty will announce the winner of the naming contest live on CBC News Network with host Heather Hiscox at 7:40 a.m. MT Friday.

Voting is still underway on the city's website until midnight Thursday. The person who comes up with the winning entry will win a one-month family pass to the city's facilities, worth $128.25.

Mayor Alty welcomes Yellowknife's newest resident to town. <br>Name the muskox for a chance to win a City of Yellowknife Family FlexiPass for one month. Comment your submission before December 11 or email communications@yellowknife.ca.<br>Want to know more? <a href="https://t.co/rWVTjNoMlB">https://t.co/rWVTjNoMlB</a> <a href="https://t.co/YB6EPrDmL6">pic.twitter.com/YB6EPrDmL6</a> —@OurYellowknife

Until then, here's a list at some of our favourite names that could grace the majestic muskox sculpture.

Northern Ned

Marjory AKA Madame Trash Heap

Elon Muskox

Nellie

Oatmeal

Mcmuskster

Naaka (means northern lights in Tlicho)

Mervin the Muskox

Moseby the 'mazing muskox

Rodney

Socks the muskox