Identity crisis no more: Yellowknife's muskox gets a name

One of Yellowknife's most high-profile new residents has a new name: Elon Muskox.

Yellowknife mayor Rebecca Alty announced the name for the life-size sculpture, located outside Yellowknife city hall, Friday morning on CBC News Network with Heather Hiscox.

Elon Muskox beat out hundreds of suggestions from local residents submitted to Yellowknife city hall over the last week and a half. They've ranged from the serious ("Me'die'ah — the bearded one") to the absurd (Musky McMuskoxface) and everywhere in between.

The muskox previously represented the Northwest Territories at a special exhibit in Gatineau, Que. It's a "mosaiculture artwork" — a sculpture made from living ingredients. Its fuzzy surface is covered with sprouted plants that will make the sculpture look shaggier over time.

Alty said there's hope that Elon Musk will appreciate the name. "We're hoping he'll come to visit now... the muskox would love to see him."