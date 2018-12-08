Skip to Main Content
Elon Muskox? This Yellowknife statue needs you to name it

The City of Yellowknife is asking residents to pick a name for its new 'mosaiculture artwork.'

City is offering prize for winning entry

This large muskox statue appeared outside Yellowknife City Hall in late November. (John Last / CBC)

Does this muskox look like an Elon to you?

What about a Mervin, Wilbur or Shaggy?

Late last month, the large visitor appeared outside Yellowknife City Hall — and now, the city is asking residents to name it.

Until recently, the muskox represented the Northwest Territories at a special exhibit in Gatineau, Que., produced for Canada's 150th anniversary celebrations.

It's a "mosaiculture artwork" — a sculpture made from living ingredients. Its fuzzy surface is covered with sprouted plants that will make the sculpture look shaggier over time.

The muskox is a 'mosaiculture artwork' — a sculpture made from living plants that will grow over time. (John Last / CBC)

The city put out a call for names on Dec. 5 and, already, residents have already started chiming in with their favourite names for the new mascot.

At the time of writing, Elon Muskox appears to be the runaway favourite, but others have made more serious suggestions.

Here's just a few of the ideas:

The city says it welcomes "humorous, original or serious" suggestions, so long as they conform with their social media policy.

Submissions will be accepted until Dec. 11 via Facebook or email. The results will be collected and voted on in an online poll running from Dec. 01

The winning suggestion won't just get the glory of naming Yellowknife's next iconic symbol — they'll also win a one-month family pass to the city's facilities, valued at $128.25.

The public has until Dec. 11 to submit their suggested names for the statue, and can vote for their favourite until Dec. 20. (John Last / CBC)
