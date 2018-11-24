Family visits 100-year-old heirloom at Yellowknife museum

"You can just smell the history of the caribou hide," says Pater Husky. He's talking about the lodge his ancestors sewed together more than 100 years ago.

The lodge was on display last week at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre in Yellowknife.

Over the years the hide lodge has aged and become delicate. Visitors were given white gloves to wear during the viewing, including some elders who came from Behchoko who were overheard complimenting the stitching of the original seamstresses.

Elder Shirley Drybones held the caribou hide, and said a prayer, voicing her concerns that the country is running out of caribou, and praying for them to come back.

$25 for the lodge

"As soon as you walk into this auditorium you can smell the caribou hide — the smoke that was burned way back," said Husky

His family members sewed the lodge more than 100 years ago.

In 1893, it was purchased by an American adventurer who came North to hunt muskox for the Natural History Museum at the University of Ottawa.

Frank Russell bought the lodge, a canoe, and a dog team for $46. The lodge itself cost him $25, which translates to about $700 in 2018, said Tom Andrews, the former senior archeologist for the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre.

The lodge was sold to an American adventurer more than 100 years ago. (Lawrence Nayally/CBC)

At the showing on Thursday, Andrews told the story of the last time the lodge was set up for use in the bush.

He said Russell and 11 other men were in the barren lands for a month-long muskox hunt. They were heading to Behchoko on the way out. Originally, they had brought two lodges with four poles each.

But as the days went on, and the firewood dwindled, they decided to burn some of the poles. To compensate, the men set up the lodge with the two remaining poles and then used the sled lines — the sleds were heavy with muskox — to anchor down the rest of the lodge.

"I thought that was unique because that was part of the history of this lodge," said Andrews. "That was the very last time it was used in the bush and then it sat in a box for 104 years."

The lodge lived at the University of Iowa all those years, according to Andrews. It came home after Andrews contacted a woman at the University of Iowa to get some assistance with an unrelated paper he was writing. She mentioned that the university still had possession of the lodge.

Visitors could be heard complimenting the lodge's stitching. (Lawrence Nayally/CBC)

2 replicas

Many people worked together to get the lodge to Yellowknife, where the Husky family and residents would be able to see it again.

In 1997, it was brought to Yellowknife. Now, whenever the family wants to visit the lodge, the museum makes arrangements for them to do it in a climate-controlled space. This showing marks the first time it's been seen by the public as well since 1998.

"The caribou represents for us our shelter, and clothes us, and feeds us," said Husky. "So that's the significance of it. And the stories attached to the caribou [are] long-standing throughout Tlicho life."

Two replicas of the lodge were made in 2000, one is at the heritage centre, and the other stands in the library at Elizabeth Mackenzie Elementary School in Behchoko.