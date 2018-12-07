Yellowknife mother says RCMP deleted video of officer assaulting stepson

A Yellowknife mom says an RCMP officer threatened to arrest her unless she turned over a phone she used to videotape the officer allegedly assaulting her stepson.

Patricia Lafferty says her stepson told her that a police officer punched him in the face after chasing him down and arresting him. Lafferty took this photo of the spot where she says her stepson was arrested. (Patricia Lafferty)

"He said, 'Give me the phone, that's evidence,'" said Patricia Lafferty. "I said, 'No,' and turned the power off."

"He said, 'I'm going to arrest you.' Then he grabbed the phone from me. One cop put my hands behind my back. And then I was like, 'OK then, OK then, I'll delete the video.'"

Lafferty says the incident happened about 10:30 Wednesday night outside her 49 Street home. The RCMP officer had arrived a few minutes earlier to charge her stepson for not reporting to police within 48 hours of his release on bail. Lafferty says her stepson, Tristan Rabesca, fled when the RCMP officer arrived.

The officer caught Rabesca, 19, in the backyard of a house a few doors down the street. In the meantime, Lafferty says two other police vehicles and four more officers arrived. As her son was being led back to the police truck, Lafferty says he told her the officer who caught him had punched him in the face. His face was covered in blood.

That's when she got her younger son's phone and started videotaping the scene. The officer put her handcuffed stepson in a police vehicle.

He just tried to slam the door, while his feet were still there. - Patricia Lafferty

"His feet was hanging out one side. The one cop tried to kick his feet in, but that didn't happen. Then he just tried to slam the door, while his feet were still there," she said.

"Some of the cops saw me recording and they never said nothing until that one cop saw it, the one who was slamming the door on his feet."

Lafferty said the officer demanded the video.

A Yellowknife mom says RCMP officers demanded a video she shot of them arresting her stepson outside their home on 49 Street Wednesday night. (Richard Gleeson/CBC)

After initially refusing, then being threatened with arrest, she ordered her younger son to unlock the phone and allowed the officer to delete the video.

CBC News requested an interview with the Yellowknife RCMP about the allegations on Thursday afternoon. They said they may have information on Friday.

Lafferty said the officers initially said they would keep the phone, but after her son pleaded for it back, they returned it.

In court on Thursday, Tristan Rabesca had cuts and bruising on his nose, forehead and cheek. He has been charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and several breaches of his bail conditions.