Police release new photo of Yellowknife woman missing for more than 2 weeks

RCMP in Yellowknife are continuing the search for a woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

In an updated news release Monday, police said 60-year-old Sladjana Petrovic was last seen in downtown Yellowknife at about 3:40 p.m., on Dec. 26.

She was seen leaving her apartment on 53 Street and walking toward Franklin Avenue, according to police.

Police say their investigation produced a new photo of Petrovic, taken the day before she was last seen.

Petrovic is believed to be wearing the same clothing from this newly released photo taken the day before her disappearance. (Submitted by Northwest Territories RCMP)

Police describe Petrovic as white, 5'7" tall and 275 lbs with a heavy build, shoulder-length grey and brown hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be wearing the same clothes in the photo — a dark blue jacket, red or pink shirt, dark pants and running shoes, states the update.

Police say ground search and rescue teams have been patrolling downtown, including in back alleys and yards. They're warning residents that these searches may continue.

Working with Alberta police

RCMP said Petrovic is known to visit Calgary and Edmonton previously, so it's working with police in Alberta.

"The media release was shared with Alberta, should Sladjana be making her way from Yellowknife to Alberta," states the news release.

We are concerned for her well-being. - Yellowknife RCMP in a news release Monday

Police are asking for people to check video footage from security cameras, "Nest" cameras and vehicle dash cams for the hours between 3 p.m. and midnight on Dec. 26.

Police called the investigation "a priority," and said it is working with RCMP police dog services among other units.

"At this time, despite the dedicated, multi-level police investigation, there have been no confirmed sightings, interactions or activity from Sladjana Petrovic since she was last seen," states the news release.

"We are concerned for her well-being."

Anyone with information about where Petrovic may be can call the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111. Tips can also be left anonymously by text by following the instructions at nwtnu.tips.com.