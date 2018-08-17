Yellowknife RCMP look for help locating missing woman

RCMP are asking for tips that could help locate a missing woman who was last known to be in Yellowknife.

Raven Decoine-Wood, 23, was last seen in Edmonton on July 12, according to a news release from RCMP. She was reported missing on Aug. 16.

Decoine-Wood has black hair with blonde streaks and blue eyes, according to police. She is five feet six inches tall and 150 pounds. She also has distinctive chest tattoos, including a diamond and a heart.

Yellowknife RCMP ask anybody who has information about Decoine-Wood's location to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).