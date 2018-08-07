Yellowknife RCMP seek help in locating missing woman

Yellowknife RCMP are looking for help in locating a missing woman.

Nicole Amautinuar, 19, was last seen near Stanton Territorial Hospital, in the area of Byrne Road, around 8 p.m. on Monday.

She is described as being of Inuit descent, five feet, seven inches tall and approximately 140 pounds, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a red baseball hat, black and red hoodie, grey pants, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS.