RCMP say missing Yellowknife teen found
Police thank the public for the help in locating the missing teen, who has been located 'safe and sound.'
A 17-year-old reported missing June 23 has been found
Yellowknife RCMP had asked for help Monday to locate a missing 17-year-old. But in a news release Tuesday, police say the youth has been found "safe and sound."
RCMP thank the public for their assistance.
There is no longer any public interest in the identity of the youth. This story has been stripped of any identifying details, including a photograph.