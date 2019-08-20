Yellowknife RCMP ask for help locating missing man

RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating David Fiss, who hasn't been seen since Sunday. (Yellowknife RCMP)

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

According to a news release from RCMP, David Fiss was last seen by coworkers in the Williams Avenue area of the city. He may have been at the After 8 Pub on Forrest Drive that evening, police say.

Fiss is not from Yellowknife and is not known to have friends in the city, according to RCMP.

Fiss is described as Caucasian, with short dark hair and a beard. He is 5'11" and a thin build. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing jeans, a black long sleeve shirt, and a black ball cap with an A+M Roofing inscription.

Anyone with information on Fiss's whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nwtnutips.com. Tips can also be texted along with "nwtnutips" to 274637.