Missing teenage girl last seen in Yellowknife on Friday

Yellowknife RCMP are asking the public to help them locate a teenage girl who has been reported missing by her family.

Cassidy Giroux, 15, was last seen in the Yellowknife area on Friday evening, according to a news release. RCMP say the family reported her missing on Monday.

She is described as five feet three inches tall and weighing 115 pounds.

In the news release, police said she was wearing a red beanie hat, white windbreaker, black jacket, blue jeans, white Converse sneakers and a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.