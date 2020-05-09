Yellowknife memorial garden hopes to return to 'spectacular glory' with new repairs

A memorial garden in Yellowknife is hoping to make repairs this summer to bring it back to its glory days, after being the target of vandalism and falling into disrepair for a variety of reasons in recent years.

Nearly two decades ago, the Loraine Minish-Cooper Garden of Hope was established near the shore of Yellowknife's Frame Lake by city hall.

It was planted by friends and family in memory of Loraine Minish-Cooper, who was an avid gardener, and died of breast cancer in 2002.

Since 2003 the garden mostly has been run on volunteers and donations, but in the past few years that has changed as many who were once involved have now retired or moved away. Loraine's former husband was also a "driving force" for many years, but he also passed away in 2011. As a result, the capacity to maintain the garden has been compromised.

In recent years the memorial garden has also been the target of vandalism. But this summer, Loraine's daughter Megan Cooper is working with the city to restore the garden.

Volunteers working on the garden during the last rebuild eight years ago in the summer of 2012. (Submitted by Megan Cooper)

"Unfortunately we do have some cases of vandalism and that's something we will need to address so that we can return the garden to the spectacular glory that it once was."

The city took over maintaining the garden over a few years ago, and Cooper said it has been incredibly supportive in planning out how to get it rebuilt again.

Over the last 18 years, the garden has been used as a place where people can remember their loved ones. (Submitted by Megan Cooper)

There are several major repairs they are hoping to make including fixing the fence that has been damaged by vandalism, fixing the garden's water feature, and regular maintenance that is overdue.

"We're building toward a more mature garden that will be more beautiful, have a wider variety of plants more interesting for people to check out and just a safer and lovelier place."

In the future, Cooper said she hopes that the garden will continue to be a place where people can remember those that they've lost. They are working with the city on rejuvenating a program where people are able to buy a plaque in memory of a lost loved one.

In addition, she hopes it can continue to be used by the community in other ways as well. In the past, it has been the location of wedding photos and musical performances, for example. This summer they are also planning on creating a herb garden for community members to enjoy.

"It is a memorial garden but over the years it's just developed into this positive beautiful space that people use in whatever way makes sense to them. And I think that's what we want to do here."

Cooper said she thinks that her mom would be touched by the fact that the garden has survived this long, and what it has grown into for the community.

"I think she would be really proud of what people have been able to accomplish with this garden in general not just because it's in her name but mostly because of the spirit of community it represents."