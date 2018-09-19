Mayor should have declared conflict, says Yellowknife councillor

A Yellowknife city councillor says Mayor Mark Heyck should not have participated in discussions about removing energy efficiency requirements for new buildings after applying for a job he now has as executive director of the Arctic Energy Alliance.

"Absolutely I feel there's a conflict of interest," said Niels Konge. "I mean, if you're going out and applying for a job and that organization that you're applying for a job with is heavily involved in something that's before council, that's a conflict."

Konge was referring to discussions council had in the spring and summer about removing the requirement that all new buildings meet the now outdated EnerGuide 80 standard for energy efficiency.

Natural Resources Canada, which developed the standard, was in the process of developing a new one and removing its support for EnerGuide 80. It had offered subsidies for things such as energy audits to confirm new buildings meet the standard.

It's no secret that me and the current mayor have our issues. - Niels Konge

Heyck participated in the discussions at committee and council meetings, arguing the city should continue to set minimum energy efficiency standards for new buildings. Arctic Energy Alliance representatives also participated in the discussion, taking much the same position.

Mayor says it's a 'non-issue'

"My position on things like energy efficiency standards in our building bylaw go right back to the beginning of my time on council," said Heyck when asked if he felt he was in a conflict of interest for supporting a position taken by his new employer.

At the time of the discussion, Heyck had not told his fellow councillors he was pursuing a job with the Arctic Energy Alliance.

He applied for the job of executive director in March, the month after he announced he was not running for re-election. Heyck said he was offered the job in late May, but did not finalize his employment contract until late August.

Heyck said he informed council of his decision to take the job on Sept. 10, the same day Arctic Energy Alliance announced it.

Yellowknife Mayor Mark Heyck says his recent hiring by the Arctic Energy Alliance is 'a non-issue' when it comes to any changes council made. (Jimmy Thomson/CBC)

Council was divided over whether the EnerGuide 80 requirement should be dropped until the new one was developed, or kept despite dwindling support from Natural Resources Canada.

During a critical June 25 council meeting about dropping the EnerGuide requirement, Heyck excused himself as chair to make a last ditch effort to convince council to maintain the standard. But in a close vote the mayor also participated in, council decided to remove the standard.

"I think it's also important to note that our discussions around the building bylaw and the energy efficiency standard — there's no benefit or detriment to an organization like Arctic Energy Alliance as a result of any changes council made," said Heyck. "So, in my view, it's a non-issue."

Konge remains unconvinced.

A construction contractor, he said he consulted city administration to see if it would be a conflict of interest for him to participate in the discussion. Konge said he was advised it would not be.

"It's no secret that me and the current mayor have our issues," Konge said. "I've questioned his leadership on several occasions, and once again I think his leadership is lacking."