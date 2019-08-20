Yellowknife man fined $500 in dog attack case

A Yellowknife man whose dog attacked and killed another dog on Finlayson Drive last summer has been fined $500.

In July, Douglas McNiven was convicted of having a dog at large under the Yellowknife dog bylaw after his dog, Aloha, got loose and latched onto a dog being walked past his house in June 2019. The other dog underwent surgery the same day, but was put down two days later. At least two people got injuries to their hands from trying to pry Aloha's jaw open.

In Territorial Court Friday, Judge Donovan Molloy also ordered McNiven to always have his dog muzzled even when in his yard. He also must always have his dog on a leash no longer than 2.5 metres long.

McNiven must also notify officials of his conviction if he moves to another municipality.

The lawyer for the City of Yellowknife, Keith Sulzer, asked that the dog be destroyed because of the length and severity of the attack. However, Molloy found that the dog was not a threat to the public because it went after another dog, not a person.

In court, McNiven's lawyer, Jay Bran, said McNiven has already taken many steps to better control his dog, including keeping it muzzled when in public. Bran also said McNiven has received threats to the life of his dog and his family from members of the public.

"My client is quite scared," Bran said.

In a statement to the court, McNiven said he feels horrible and has learned a lot from the incident. He also said he was thankful his dog wouldn't be destroyed.

"I apologize to everyone," McNiven said