Yellowknife man charged with drug trafficking, possession of a weapon

A Yellowknife man was charged with two counts each of drug trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after police found two knives, a plastic bag containing white powder, and drug paraphernalia on him, according to an RCMP news release.

Byron Bibby, 27, has been remanded and will appear in Territorial Court on Friday.

Police made the arrest when they responded to a complaint Tuesday that there were individuals at an apartment building on 51A Avenue and 56 Street unlawfully, according to the release.

Bibby also faces a charge of being unlawfully in a dwelling house.