Racer represents Yellowknife at international snocross competition

A man from Yellowknife was given the opportunity of a lifetime when he was asked to compete with professional snocross racers last weekend.

Brandon Bradbury has been snocross racing since he was four years old.

He is a third generation racer, with both his grandmother and father participating in the sport that involves racing high performance snowmobiles.

So when he was asked to compete in the 2020 Theisen's Snocross National in Dubuque, Iowa, he jumped at the opportunity.

"It's always been my number one goal since I was a young teenager to race against these professional riders," said Bradbury. "I've looked up to these guys my whole racing career."

Brandon Bradbury competing in the 1998 Caribou Carnival, with his father in the background. (Submitted by Brandon Bradbury)

Travis Muller is one of those snocross racers who Bradbury has always looked up to. Muller is a professional racer with the Muller Motorsports team, who invited Bradbury to join the event.

Muller said he wanted to give Bradbury the opportunity to try out the international circuit after learning how far he had to travel to get to races even within Canada.

"I could imagine what it was like living up there, so far away from the premier snocross circuit where all the best riders from around the world come," said Muller.

Brandon Bradbury, second from far right, was invited to compete in Iowa by Travis Muller and the Muller Motorsports Team. (Submitted by Brandon Bradbury)

Bradbury was thrilled to arrive in Iowa but was disappointed when he suffered a heel injury at a practice on his first day of racing. Luckily, he was able to push through and put on an impressive performance.

"He rode our sled really well, and was a professional athlete, and he represented us well," said Muller.

Bradbury said he learned a lot from the experience. Most importantly, he learned that he will need more support if he wants to continue competing on the professional international circuit.

"I can't do this on my own. It does seem like it's an individual sport, not a team sport, but at the highest level you definitely need a team behind you," Bradbury said.

Bradbury suffered an injury before his big race but was able to push through and compete with the professionals. (Submitted by Brandon Bradbury)

As for now, another big challenge for Bradbury remains getting down to the international races from Yellowknife.

But once he made the trip to Iowa last weekend, he said he felt like he belonged there.