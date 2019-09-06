Accused in Yellowknife sobering centre beating faces murder charge after victim's death

Charges against a Yellowknife man, previously accused of aggravated assault, have been upgraded to murder, after the victim died in hospital.

Victor Ugyuk, 32, is now facing charges of murder, along with two counts of breach of probation, Yellowknife RCMP stated in a release Friday afternoon.

Mark Poodlat, 36, died Thursday while he was in a hospital in Edmonton. He'd been beaten outside Yellowknife's sobering centre and day shelter Tuesday evening.

Police say they believe Ugyuk is responsible for his death.

Anyone who saw anything at the sobering centre Tuesday afternoon or knows anything more is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111.

The charges against Ugyuk have not yet been proven in court.